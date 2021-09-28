Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,750 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $20,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $302.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.51 and a one year high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.18.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

