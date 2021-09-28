Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,606 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $23,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

