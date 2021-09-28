Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 9.6% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

