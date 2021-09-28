Xponance Inc. Invests $1.97 Million in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,636 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $899,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lyft by 174.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,438 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Lyft by 7.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,201,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $254,133,000 after purchasing an additional 308,560 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lyft by 96.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $213,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $194,989,000 after purchasing an additional 201,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.27.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

