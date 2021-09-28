Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $137,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 66,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.6% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 183.3% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $62.77.

