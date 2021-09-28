1,820 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,820 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $168.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 124.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 368.29%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

