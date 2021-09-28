Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,836,000 after buying an additional 256,473 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,825,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,051,000 after buying an additional 188,519 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,484,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,132,000 after buying an additional 110,447 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,394,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,734,000 after buying an additional 134,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,984,000 after buying an additional 23,601 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $112.32 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.80. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

