Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,318,000 after buying an additional 206,788 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Catalent by 688.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 107,743 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Catalent by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Catalent by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Catalent by 519.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 38,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of CTLT opened at $136.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,439 shares of company stock worth $9,277,076 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.