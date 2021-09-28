Xponance Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AutoZone by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,626,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,751,000 after buying an additional 25,672 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,493,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,651.89.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,691.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,605.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,504.47. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,704.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $30.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,952 shares of company stock valued at $64,860,782 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

