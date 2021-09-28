Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 376.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 32,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.31. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.