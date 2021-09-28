Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $416,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

