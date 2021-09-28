Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 1,288 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FITB opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

