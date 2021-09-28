Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

TTWO opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.58 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

