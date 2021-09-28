Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.30% of Owens Corning worth $131,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $4,190,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 53.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Owens Corning by 3.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 427,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $64.56 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

