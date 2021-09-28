Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $238.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $246.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.