Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.19.

FIVE stock opened at $194.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.45 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

