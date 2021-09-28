Xponance Inc. Buys 5,110 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $89.65 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

