Xponance Inc. Buys 1,618 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 89.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,695 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after acquiring an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after acquiring an additional 585,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 388.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,573,000 after acquiring an additional 543,282 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after acquiring an additional 402,360 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,323,546.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $336.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.66. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $369.56. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

