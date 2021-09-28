Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,473 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,170,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,223,000 after buying an additional 257,917 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

