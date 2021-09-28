$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

