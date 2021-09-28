35,107 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 41,535 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after buying an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $369,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average of $85.14. The company has a market cap of $233.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

