Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430,261 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 129,040.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,435 shares during the period. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSBC. Barclays upgraded HSBC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $108.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $32.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 114.74%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

