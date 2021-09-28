Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,372 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Allegiant Travel worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 7.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $499,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 12.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT opened at $208.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $112.71 and a 52 week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.55.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

