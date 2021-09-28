Brokerages Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.92. salesforce.com posted earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $5,675,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $199,014,527. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $279.68 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $286.36. The company has a market cap of $273.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.61 and a 200-day moving average of $238.68.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

