$1.39 EPS Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to post earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Akamai Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $109.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.80.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.