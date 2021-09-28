News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 992.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,310 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in News by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,690,000 after buying an additional 5,688,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in News by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,599,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,798,000 after purchasing an additional 159,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in News by 771.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,849,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178,804 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in News by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,776,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in News by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 309,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.52. News Co. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

