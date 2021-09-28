Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,722 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,452 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX stock opened at $183.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $181.45 and a 12 month high of $280.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

