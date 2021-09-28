Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $434.03 million, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 2.18. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

