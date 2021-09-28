Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,175 Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Fortis by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $47.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. Analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

