Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 188.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,992 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Vistra by 18.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vistra by 86.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,498 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in Vistra by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,889,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,806,000 after purchasing an additional 392,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vistra by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,385,000 after purchasing an additional 483,993 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 18.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,539,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of VST opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

