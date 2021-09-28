Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,381 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 26.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after acquiring an additional 483,666 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 72.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after acquiring an additional 977,468 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 847,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 35.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 708,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 187,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. The company had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TALO has been the topic of several research reports. initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

