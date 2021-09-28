Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in OneMain by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in OneMain by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMF opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.08. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMF. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

