Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $149.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.35 and a 200 day moving average of $137.21. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.50 and a 12 month high of $160.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

