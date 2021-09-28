Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 14,095 KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $431,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 63.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 330,602 shares in the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.