Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys 367 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $154.32 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.98 and its 200 day moving average is $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.59 and a beta of 1.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.14.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

