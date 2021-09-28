Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,281,000 after acquiring an additional 90,230 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $123.83 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $130.76. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.93.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

