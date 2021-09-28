Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,862 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,416 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of First Solar worth $13,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $95.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average is $85.48. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.93 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,827 shares of company stock worth $3,694,772. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

