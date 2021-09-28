20,391 Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,391 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DB opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

