23,552 Shares in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 101,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 541.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 302,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486,251 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

NASDAQ RIDE opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $31.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

