PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $58.53 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.42.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,443,000 after acquiring an additional 320,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 118,734 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,244,000 after buying an additional 104,456 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $6,924,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,493,000 after buying an additional 94,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

