Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 1,364 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 55.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $276.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $277.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.58.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.88.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

