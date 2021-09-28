Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 968 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 243,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 17,308 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 385.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 37,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCL opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.31.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

