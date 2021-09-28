Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 28.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,585,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ameren by 17.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ameren by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,832,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,713,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ameren by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 108,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

