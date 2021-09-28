BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,965,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $790,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 941.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 20,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.36. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $73.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.