XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in XPeng were worth $14,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC grew its position in XPeng by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 661,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of XPeng by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 161,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204,014 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of XPeng by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,036,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,057,000 after acquiring an additional 426,359 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEV opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPEV. Citigroup raised their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. raised their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

