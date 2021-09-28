Mutual Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,985,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 651.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,186,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $62,876,000 after buying an additional 1,029,020 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $66.95. The firm has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

