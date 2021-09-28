Mutual Advisors LLC Has $554,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Dollar General by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 440,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,179,000 after acquiring an additional 116,195 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $216.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

