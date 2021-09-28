Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCD. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

RCD opened at $150.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $153.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.