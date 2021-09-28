Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 734.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $105.10 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $105.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.95.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

