Barings LLC Has $317.22 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 7.1% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $317,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ opened at $370.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.60. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $266.97 and a 1 year high of $382.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.